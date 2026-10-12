Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja completes 8,500 FC runs with century
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder of Team India, has kick-started his campaign in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy with a brilliant hundred. Playing for Saurashtra, Jadeja hit 102 runs off 209 balls against Chhattisgarh in the Elite Group B match. This is his 16th first-class ton. The innings included seven boundaries before he was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Here are further details.
Knock
A fine hand from Jadeja
Saurashtra were decently placed at 120/3 when Jadeja arrived to bat on the opening day.
The southpaw played cautiously and scored a fine half-century. Jadeja also found the occasional boundaries.
He was well supported by Prerak Mankad, who also scored a stellar hundred - 129 runs off 150 balls, including 15 fours and a six.
The duo added 205 runs for the fifth wicket as Saurashtra finished at 392/10.
Stats
Jadeja goes past 8,500 FC runs
Jadeja went past 8,500 runs in First-Class cricket with this hundred, as per Cricinfo.
Playing his 151st match, he has raced to 8,504 runs at an average of 44-plus.
This tally now includes 16 centuries and 45 fifties.
With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 589 wickets in these matches at an average of 24.49. This includes 36 five-wicket hauls.
Test cricket
Here are his Test numbers
Jadeja has been India's mainstay all-rounder in Tests since making his debut in 2012.
Coming to his numbers in the format, the veteran has scored 4,160 runs at 37.81.
His bowling tally includes 356 wickets at an average of 25.30.
He also has 15 five-wicket hauls, six tons, and 28 fifties.
Jadeja is one of the only four all-rounders with the Test double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets.