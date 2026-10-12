Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja completes 8,500 FC runs with century

Saurashtra were decently placed at 120/3 when Jadeja arrived to bat on the opening day.

The southpaw played cautiously and scored a fine half-century. Jadeja also found the occasional boundaries.

He was well supported by Prerak Mankad, who also scored a stellar hundred - 129 runs off 150 balls, including 15 fours and a six.

The duo added 205 runs for the fifth wicket as Saurashtra finished at 392/10.