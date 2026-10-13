Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav claims fifer on debut for Punjab
What's the story
Out-of-favor Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has made a stunning start to his first-ever Ranji Trophy match for Punjab. The 38-year-old, who last played for India in June 2023, took a five-wicket haul against Assam at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. His impressive bowling performance helped Punjab bowl out Assam for 373 runs in their first innings.
Bowling strategy
Five wickets for Umesh
Umesh opened his wicket account by dismissing Assam opener Rishav Das for a duck on the fifth ball of his second over on Sunday.
He then removed Rajveer Singh on the third ball of the 12th over.
After taking just two wickets on Day 1 in Mullanpur, Umesh struck three visiting batters in the first two sessions of Day 2 play.
His first wicket was Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, who was bowled by Umesh for a five-ball duck.
Team effort
Other bowlers also made their mark
Umesh's 24 overs resulted in 70 runs and seven maidens besides five wickets.
The 38-year-old wasn't the only one making an impact with the ball. Gurnoor Brar took two wickets for 85 runs in 23 overs while Emanjot Singh Chahal also claimed two Assam batters' wickets.
Their combined efforts helped Punjab keep a check on Assam's total despite some strong contributions from their top order.
Captain Danish Das and Sibsankar Roy scored centuries, with the latter remaining unbeaten on 143.
Career transition
A new chapter begins for Umesh
Umesh's five-wicket haul marks a new chapter in his career after leaving Vidarbha, where he had spent most of his domestic career.
He made his debut for Vidarbha in 2008 and joined Punjab as a guest player for the 2026-27 season.
This was his 16th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, which has powered him to 385 scalps across 124 games at an average of around 30. He also owns 14 four-fers, as per Cricinfo.
Setbacks
Umesh's last appearance for India
Umesh last represented India in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.
He took 170 wickets in 57 Tests at an average of 30.95, bolstering India's dominance at home.
He was then sidelined by a major Achilles tendon injury that required surgery in England and nearly a year of rehabilitation.