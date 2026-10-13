Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav claims fifer on debut for Punjab 

Umesh opened his wicket account by dismissing Assam opener Rishav Das for a duck on the fifth ball of his second over on Sunday.

He then removed Rajveer Singh on the third ball of the 12th over.

After taking just two wickets on Day 1 in Mullanpur, Umesh struck three visiting batters in the first two sessions of Day 2 play.

His first wicket was Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, who was bowled by Umesh for a five-ball duck.