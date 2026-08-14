A look at India's top five openers in Test cricket
What's the story
Opening the innings is among the toughest jobs in Test cricket, and India have produced several incredible openers across generations. While veterans like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag emerged as trendsetters in their respective eras, some left a bigger impact than the numbers suggest. From Gavaskar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, take a look at five of India's most impactful Test openers.
#5
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal, 24, had a dream start to his Test career in July 2023, scoring an incredible century against the West Indies in Roseau.
The left-handed opener became the 17th Indian with a century on Test debut, according to Cricinfo.
In the last three years, Jaiswal has dominated several bowling attacks with his aggressive approach.
He already has 2,535 runs in just 29 Tests (7 hundreds).
#4
Murali Vijay
Former batter Murali Vijay is one of the most underrated openers in Indian cricket history.
Vijay emerged as a specialist Test opener under MS Dhoni's leadership. Later, thriving under Virat Kohli, Vijay was pivotal when India played away from home.
The former batter scored 3,880 Test runs as an opener at 39.19, including 12 centuries, with some of his prominent knocks coming in England and Australia.
#3
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, India's current head coach, was at the peak of his powers between 2008 and 2011.
Batting in some of the toughest conditions, Gambhir scored back-to-back centuries.
An 11-hour marathon knock against New Zealand to save the 2009 Napier Test remains the highlight of his Test career.
The ICC Test Player of 2009, Gambhir scored 4,119 Test runs at 42.9 while opening.
#2
Virender Sehwag
While many greats created a rich legacy, Sehwag is in a league of his own.
He changed the way opening was viewed, charging from the first ball regardless of the pitch and conditions.
Sehwag, initially a middle-order batter, racked up 8,124 Test runs as an opener at 50.14, including 22 centuries.
In 2008, Sehwag became the first Indian to score two Test triple-centuries.
#1
Sunil Gavaskar
Gavaskar remains one of the greatest openers of all time in Test cricket.
He set an impeccable standard, facing some of the most hostile fast bowlers.
Gavaskar, who batted without protective headgear, slammed 9,607 runs at 50.29, including 33 centuries, as an opener.
He was the first batter in Test history to cross 10,000 runs. His 34 tons also created a world record.