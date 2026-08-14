A look at India's top five openers in Test cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 24, had a dream start to his Test career in July 2023, scoring an incredible century against the West Indies in Roseau.

The left-handed opener became the 17th Indian with a century on Test debut, according to Cricinfo.

In the last three years, Jaiswal has dominated several bowling attacks with his aggressive approach.

He already has 2,535 runs in just 29 Tests (7 hundreds).