Rashid Khan owns these jaw-dropping numbers in IPL: Key stats 

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, Gujarat Titans (GT) are emerging as a team with a clear vision. The franchise, which made it to the playoffs in three of its four previous appearances, has retained its core while making some smart buys. Meanwhile, ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan would be instrumental to their success. On this note, let's decode Rashid's stellar numbers in the IPL.

Career Third-best economy rate in the league Having played 136 matches in the league, Rashid has claimed 158 wickets at an average of 23.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, his economy rate of 7.08 is the best among bowlers with a century of IPL scalps. He is only behind Sunil Narine (6.79) and Harbhajan Singh (7.07) in this regard. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (165) has taken more IPL wickets than Rashid since the latter's debut season in 2017.

SRH Second-most wickets for SRH Before joining the Titans in 2022, Rashid was a pivotal of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. He made his IPL debut in 2017, for SRH. To date, he is SRH's second-highest wicket-taker with 93 scalps, only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (157). Having played 76 games for the Orange Army, Rashid's economy rate read 6.33. SRH did not retain him ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

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GT Most wickets for GT Rashid is the only player with over 50 IPL wickets for GT. He has claimed 65 wickets in 60 games for the franchise. His only IPL hat-trick came against KKR in 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid averages 28.52 for GT. His economy rate is 8.07. Meanwhile, each of Rashid's two four-wicket hauls in the tourney has come in GT colors. Notably, Rashid is the only overseas bowler to have taken 50-plus wickets for two different IPL franchises.

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Struggles Struggles in recent seasons Rashid's season economy rate was under 6.8 in each of his first six IPL seasons. However, he has been giving runs at over 8.2 in each of his last three campaigns. The 2025 edition marked his worst outing both in terms of wickets and economy rate. He returned with just nine wickets in 15 wickets while conceding runs at 9.34. The leggie would be raring to script a comeback in the 2026 season.