Ibrahim Zadran replaces Rashid Khan as Afghanistan's T20I captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a major shake-up in its T20I team, removing Rashid Khan as the captain. His deputy, Ibrahim Zadran, will take over the leadership for the impending white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The decision was announced by ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil on Thursday. Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI side in the Sri Lanka series, scheduled to be held in the UAE.

Leadership transition Rationale behind the decision Sulimankhil explained the decision to change leadership in the T20I setup was made in line with ACB's long-term strategic vision. The move comes after recent changes in their team management, including appointing a new head coach. Under Rashid, Afghanistan failed to reach the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights. According to ESPNcricinfo, the star wrist-spinner led Afghanistan to 26 wins in 48 T20Is between 2019 and 2026.

Squad alterations Shake-up in T20I squad While Rashid will play in both legs, the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, and Mohammad Ishaq have been dropped from the new T20I squad. The ACB National Selection Committee has announced wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, spin-bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, and left-arm seamer Fareed Ahmad as new inclusions in the T20I squad.

Information Afghanistan's T20I squad for SL series T20I squad: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and Abdullah Ahmadzai. Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Team composition ODI squad sees return of Fareed Ahmad Malik Fareed Ahmad Malik has returned to the ODI setup, while Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi received his maiden call-up for the ODI side. ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and Bilal Sami. Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, and Bashir Ahmad.