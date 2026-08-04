'Flat pitch, inconsistency': Ravi Rampaul on misery of WI bowlers
What's the story
West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul has acknowledged that a lack of consistency from his team's fast bowlers has hampered their performance in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan. His comments came after the second day's play at Port of Spain, where Pakistan ended with 266/2, trailing by 78 runs. Here are further details.
Pitch analysis
Pitch got flatter, says Rampaul
Rampaul noted that the pitch had become more favorable for batting on day two.
He said, "On the pitch, we saw that it's probably gotten a little better, a little flatter."
The West Indies bowling coach also pointed out that while there was some assistance for spinners, his team's inconsistency as a bowling unit played a major role in their performance.
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Consistency call
Bowling group needs to be consistent: Rampaul
Rampaul stressed the importance of consistency in their bowling attack, especially under these conditions.
He said, "Definitely our consistency as a bowling group needs to be better."
The West Indies bowling coach emphasized that when nothing is happening with the pitch or ball, consistency can help bring wickets.
He also suggested giving more time to spinners to attack while urging fast bowlers to dry up runs and let spinners come into play.
Batting assessment
Praise for Shafique and Babar
Rampaul also praised the batting performance of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, who put together an unbroken 168-run stand on day two.
He said they defended well against good deliveries and capitalized on bad ones.
The West Indies bowling coach added that the duo didn't let his bowlers settle, which contributed to their big partnership.
Spin support
More help for spinners as match progresses?
Rampaul, a Trinidadian who has played much of his cricket at Queen's Park Oval, expects more assistance for spin as the match progresses.
He said, "Based on what I saw yesterday, I think it had gotten a little better for batting today."
The West Indies bowling coach hopes that with time, conditions will deteriorate enough to provide more support to slower bowlers and give them an edge in the game.
Summary
How has the game proceeded?
West Indies, who are 1-0 up in the series, posted a solid total of 344/10 while batting first.
The hosts added 105 runs to their overnight score on Day 2, thanks to half-centuries from Justin Greaves (73) and Roston Chase (70)
In response, Abdullah Shafique powered Pakistan with a remarkable century.
Pakistan were 266/2 at stumps on Day 2 thanks to Shafique's 107* and Babar Azam's 86*.
Opener Azan Awais also scored a fine 55 earlier in the day.