Ravindra, Chapman ruled out of India ODI series: Here's why
What's the story
New Zealand cricketers Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of the upcoming five-match ODI series against India, starting on November 4. The decision comes as both players need more time to recover from their respective injuries. An MRI scan revealed that Chapman's left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation, while Ravindra's right shoulder needs more time before he can field at full capacity.
Squad adjustments
Changes in NZ's ODI squad
In light of the injuries, New Zealand have made some changes to its ODI squad.
Tim Seifert, who was originally selected for the last two ODIs, will now be part of the entire series.
Henry Nicholls has been called up for the first three matches, while Dean Foxcroft will join the ODI squad for the last two matches.
Coach's remarks
Coach Rob Walter on Ravindra and Chapman's absence
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over the absences of Ravindra and Chapman.
He said, "Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it's a shame they have to miss this series."
He also added that while Chapman is disappointed, he is working hard to get back on the field.
Injury details
More on players' injuries and recovery
Ravindra had injured his shoulder during a promotional shoot while Chapman had suffered a hamstring tear at the European T20 Premier League, both in September.
Walter further explained that Ravindra's shoulder hasn't recovered enough for comfortable fielding in white-ball cricket.
He added that with the Test series later this month, they don't want to take any undue risks with his recovery.
Squads
New Zealand's updated ODI squad vs India
First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
Last two ODIs: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.