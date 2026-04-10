Ravindra Jadeja completes 4,000 T20 runs, attains this double 

Veteran Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has gone past 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his eighth run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) affair against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. With this feat, Jadeja has also become just the second Indian all-rounder with the T20 double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Stats Five fifties in the format As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has raced to 4,016 runs from 350 T20 matches (254 innings) at an average of 26.59 in the 20-over format. His strike rate reads 130-plus. The southpaw owns five fifties in the format, with each one of them coming in the IPL. Overall, 3,291 of his runs have come across 258 IPL games. He averages 28.12 (SR: 129-plus).

T20Is Here are his T20I stats Hours after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with India, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is. He represented the Men in Blue in 74 T20Is. The 37-year-old bowed out with 515 runs at 21.45. 46* read his highest score in the format. Jadeja, who bowls left-arm spin, also took 54 wickets at a decent average of 29.85.

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Elite list Jadeja joins this elite list With the ball, Jadeja has claimed 238 T20 scalps at 30.77 (5W: 1, 4W: 3). His economy rate is a fine 7.63. In the IPL, he has managed 172 wickets at 30.31 - the most by a left-arm bowler (ER: 7.68). The only other Indian with the T20 double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets is Hardik Pandya (6,165 runs and 227 wickets).

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Information Only all-rounder with this double in IPL Jadeja is the only all-rounder in IPL history to boast a double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets. Meanwhile, he also happens to be the only left-arm bowler (pacer or spinner) to claim 150-plus IPL wickets.