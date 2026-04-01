IPL 2026: Dominant RR beat RCB, register fourth successive win 

Rajasthan Royals have extended their unbeaten run in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League , registering their fourth win on the bounce. On Friday, they chased down 202 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. A stunning 78 from 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the run chase. Earlier, RCB posted 201/8 riding on a fifty from skipper Rajat Patidar. Here are the key stats.

RCB innings Patidar anchors innings despite middle-order collapse RCB faced a middle-order collapse after the team was placed at 45/1. The fall of regular wickets left the team reeling at 125/7. However, Patidar (63) kept going well at one end as RCB crossed 200 He recorded vital partnerships with Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29*). Virat Kohli (32) was the only other RCB batter to score over 15.

Chase Sooryavanshi leads the run chase RR were off to a destructive start as they posted their best-ever powerplay score - 97/1. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) early, RR dominated the proceedings thanks to Sooryavanshi's fireworks. Dhruv Jurel (81*) complemented him well as the duo's 108-run stand knocked RCB out. RR eventually crossed the line in 18 overs, winning by six wickets.

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Salt Salt sets unwanted IPL record with latest duck RCB opener Phil Salt, who was out for a golden duck, became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed three times on the very first ball of an IPL match, as per Cricbuzz. Salt has been indeed enduring a rough patch lately. Across 14 T20 matches this year, the England star has managed just 274 runs at a poor average of 19.57.

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Patidar Patidar races past 3,000 T20 runs Patidar scored a well-made 63 off 40 balls, a knock laced with four fours and as many sixes. With his 33rd run in the game, Patidar also went past 3,000 T20 runs. He has now raced to 3,030 runs at 35.23. Patidar's tally now includes 27 fifties besides a ton. In IPL, he has raced to 1,253 runs at 32.97 (50s: 10 100: 1).

Sandeep Sandeep becomes fourth Indian pacer with 150 IPL wickets Sandeep, who finished with 1/47 from four overs, became only the fourth Indian pacer to complete 150 IPL wickets. The fast bowler has now raced to 150 IPL wickets at an average of 27.99. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. The pacer's economy is a fine 8.08. Overall, he now owns 240 T20 wickets at 25-plus.

Information These RR bowlers also made a mark RR bowlers did well in the middle overs but failed to contain the run flow toward the end. Jofra Archer (2/33 in 3 overs), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32 in 4 overs), and Brijesh Sharma (2/37 in 4 overs) claimed multiple wickets for the Royals.

Information Here are the team standings With four wins in as many games, RR continue to dominate the points table. Their net run rate of +2.055 is also sensational. Meanwhile, RCB continue at the third spot with two wins in three outings. Their NRR reads +1.231.

Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi scripts records with another 15-ball fifty Sooryavanshi made history by scoring a half-century off just 15 balls. He had previously scored a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season. As per Cricbuzz, he has become just the second batter to score two IPL fifties in 15 or fewer balls. The first was Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Stats Second fifty of the season for the batter Sooryavanshi slammed 78 off 26 balls, smashing eight fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. With his latest efforts, the batter has completed 452 runs across 11 IPL matches at 41.09. His strike rate is 229.44. He now boasts three fifties and a hundred in the IPL. Overall, he has completed 901 T20 runs at 41-plus (100s: 3, 50s: 3).

Jadeja Jadeja completes 4,000 T20 runs, attains this double Ravindra Jadeja, who made an unbeaten 24 off 25 balls, has gone past 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. Jadeja has raced to 4,016 runs from 350 T20 matches (254 innings) at an average of 26.59 in the 20-over format. His strike rate reads 130-plus. The southpaw owns five fifties in the format, with each one of them coming in the IPL.