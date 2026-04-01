RR chased down 202 runs with ease against RCB (Image source: X/@IPL)

Dhruv Jurel slams his second fifty of IPL 2026: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:49 am Apr 11, 202612:49 am

What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. RCB scored a mammoth total of 201/8 while batting first, but RR chased down the target with ease in just 18 overs. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 26-ball 78 headlined the run chase, Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 81 sealed the win for RR. This was the latter's second fifty of the season. Here are his stats.