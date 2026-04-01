Dhruv Jurel slams his second fifty of IPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. RCB scored a mammoth total of 201/8 while batting first, but RR chased down the target with ease in just 18 overs. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 26-ball 78 headlined the run chase, Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 81 sealed the win for RR. This was the latter's second fifty of the season. Here are his stats.
Match summary
Sooryavanshi, Jurel torment RCB bowlers
Chasing 202 for triumph, RR came out aggressively with Sooryavanshi's 78 leading the charge. He and Jurel put together a match-defining 108-run partnership in just 37 balls for the second wicket. While Jurel played the second fiddle in this partnership, he went on to score a brilliant 81 off just 43 balls. He added an unbeaten 68-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (24*), powering RR to their fourth sucesssive win.
Stats
Jurel hits his sixth fifty in IPL
Jurel slammed eight fours and three sixes. His strike rate was 188.37. This was his second fifty of the second, and sixth overall in the league. With this effort, he now owns 856 runs from 46 IPL matches. He registered his sixth IPL fifty and averages 31.70 (SR: 158.81). In T20 cricket, he now owns 960 runs at 27.42 (50s: 6).