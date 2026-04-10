Sandeep Sharma becomes fourth Indian pacer with 150 IPL wickets
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma has completed 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fast bowler achieved the major milestone with his solitary wicket in the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati. With this achievement, Sandeep has become only the fourth Indian pacer to reach this landmark in the tournament's history. He finished with 1/47 from four overs as RCB posted 201/8 batting first.
Milestone achievement
Sandeep joins elite list of Indian pacers
Sandeep's journey to his 150th IPL wicket has been a mix of skill and longevity. He achieved this feat in 141 matches, making him one of the most consistent bowlers in the league. Overall, he became the 13th bowler to accomplish this IPL feat, as per ESPNcricinfo. Making his debut in 2013, he has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad before representing the Royals.
Top contenders
Other Indian pacers with over 150 IPL wickets
The list of Indian pacers with the most IPL wickets is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently completed 200 wickets in the league. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (183 wickets) and Harshal Patel (151 wickets). Sandeep has now raced to 150 IPL wickets at an average of 27.99. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. His economy is a fine 8.08. Overall, he now owns 240 T20 wickets at 25-plus.
Bowling prowess
Sandeep's dominance against top batters
Sandeep has an impressive record against some of the best batsmen in modern cricket. He has dismissed RCB's star player Virat Kohli seven times in IPL history. MI captain Rohit Sharma has also been a victim of Sandeep's bowling, with the pacer getting him out six times in just 13 IPL innings. Chris Gayle and Suryakumar Yadav have fallen to him four times apiece.
Information
Sandeep has played a solitary T20I
Notably, Sandeep has played just two international matches for India. Both games came in a T20I series against Zimbabwe, way back in 2015. Among bowlers in the 150-wicket club in IPL, Piyush Chawla is the only other name with fewer than 10 T20I caps (7).