ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj achieve career-best positions

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Siraj have achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Jadeja's exploits in the series opener against West Indies in Ahmedabad propelled him to a career-high 25th position among all-rounder. Meanwhile, Siraj climbed three places to a career-best 12th position in the rankings for bowlers. India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the 1st Test.

Jadeja Jadeja extends lead at top of all-rounders' table In the opener against West Indies, Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 in India's only innings and took four wickets in the second innings. As mentioned, Jadeja is now ranked 25th among batters, claiming a total of 644 rating points. He also extended his lead atop the all-rounders' table by a whopping 125 points over Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan.

Siraj Siraj secures career-best 12th position Siraj took his impressive form into the Windies Test, taking 4/40 and 3/31 in the two innings. His stellar performance helped him rise three places to a career-best 12th position in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings. This is also the first instance of Siraj crossing the 700-point mark in the ICC Rankings. Siraj now has a career-best 718 rating points.

Advancements Other Indian players who made significant strides Other Indian players who have made significant strides in the batting rankings include opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Both of them scored tons in India's only innings. Rahul has jumped four places to 35th, while Jurel rose 20 spots to 65th after scoring his maiden Test century. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who finally returned to Test cricket, also gained seven places to reach 21st position after taking four wickets in Ahmedabad.