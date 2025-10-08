Rohit Sharma doesn't deserve this 'humiliation': Manoj Tiwary slams BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for "humiliating" Rohit Sharma by stripping him of his ODI captaincy. The criticism comes after the BCCI announced Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper for India's upcoming tour of Australia. Notably, Rohit led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year. Tiwary's comments reflect a broader dissatisfaction with how the team management has been treating Rohit.

Critique 'A player like him doesn't deserve this kind of humiliation' Tiwary questioned the rationale behind BCCI's decision to remove Rohit as captain, considering his successful track record. "A player like him doesn't deserve this kind of humiliation," he said while speaking to CricTracker. He also highlighted Rohit's impressive performance as India's ODI captain and his contributions in ICC tournaments, saying that all these factors should have earned him more time in the role.

Retirement advice If I were Rohit, I'd retire from ODIs: Tiwary As mentioned, Rohit was replaced by Gill despite leading India to two ICC titles in less than a year. Tiwary suggested that if he were in Rohit's position, he would consider retiring from ODIs after this decision. He said, "If you ask me, before they push him out, it would be better if he himself steps away - at least that way, he can leave with his dignity intact."

Information Rohit active in only ODIs Rohit, who made his ODI debut in 2007, has already retired from Test and T20I cricket. In a stellar career, he has racked up 11,168 runs from 273 ODIs at an average of 48.76. He owns 32 tons and 58 half-centuries.