Will Mohammed Shami ever return to international cricket?

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been eyeing a successful return to the Indian squad since his back surgery. The 35-year-old pacer was a key player in India's incredible run in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup , where he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. However, since then, injuries and fitness issues have hampered his chances of making a successful comeback. He played the Champions Trophy this year but wasn't considered for the England and Australia tours.

Performance review Shami last featured in Duleep Trophy Shami had a successful return to competitive cricket last year. He took nine wickets from five games at 25.89, including a fifer against Bangladesh. Shami, who was ruled unfit for the entire England tour, had a modest return in the Duleep Trophy. Playing for East Zone in Bengaluru, he managed a match haul of 1/136 from 34 overs.

Duleep Trophy Disappointing season for Shami Shami had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking six wickets from nine matches. He was also excluded from the squads for the T20 Asia Cup 2025 and West Indies Test series. "At this moment, it's getting increasingly tougher for Shami to return to the Indian team," a BCCI official recently told The Telegraph. The official also noted that "he wasn't too impressive" in the Duleep game except for one spell.

Upcoming matches Shami keen to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy Despite the challenges, Shami is eager to play for his domestic team, Bengal, in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said, "I had spoken to Shami six-seven days back, and he had expressed his desire to play." However, a final decision on his inclusion will be taken by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).