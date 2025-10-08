'What sets him apart is...': Kane Williamson on Mohammed Siraj

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently praised Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for his unwavering dedication and infectious attitude. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai, Williamson said that Siraj's commitment and work ethic have made him a standout player since his early days. "I got to know him early in his career before he represented India," Williamson said.

Performance Williamson lauds Siraj's unique qualities Siraj has become a key player in India's pace attack, impressing everyone with his readiness and endurance, especially under tough conditions. Highlighting these qualities, Williamson said, "What sets him apart is his relentless commitment to putting the team first and his desire to take the ball, even when the game might not be moving." The Kiwi batter added that this attitude is contagious within the team.

Impact Comparisons to Wagner Siraj was India's standout performer on their 2025 England tour. He took the series-leveling wicket in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The match ended in a historic win for India, leveling the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the series, claiming 23 scalps. His performance included nine wickets in the final Test match. Notably, Williamson compared Siraj to former New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner for his resilience and workhorse approach in Tests.

Test stats A look at his Test stats Siraj has been India's mainstay seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket. In 42 Tests, he has taken 130 wickets at an average of 29.93. His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers. The right-arm seamer recently starred in India's win over West Indies in the 1st Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He took 4/40 and 3/31 as India won by an innings.