Listing RCB bowlers with five-wicket hauls in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their unbeaten streak in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 by defeating Gujarat Giants by a margin of 32 runs at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium on Friday. The match was headlined by a five-wicket haul from off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, which helped RCB bundle GG out for just 150 in a chase of 183 runs. On this note, we list down the RCB bowlers with fifers in WPL history.

#3 5/23 - Shreyanka Patil vs GG, 2026 RCB's total of 182/7 in the aforementioned game proved enough as Shreyanka's exceptional bowling performance tormented the GG batters. She took one wicket in each of her first three overs before scalping two in her fourth. Big hitters like Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, and Tanuja Kanwer were among her victims as GG were all out for 150. The off-spinner took five wickets for just 23 runs in her 3.5 overs, marking her first-ever five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

#2 5/22 - Asha Sobhana vs UPW, 2024 In 2024, Asha Sobhana became the first Indian to bag a fifer in WPL history. In her debut match, the leg-spinner bowled a stellar spell against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Asha claimed 5/22 in her four overs as RCB successfully defended 157 runs and recorded a narrow two-run win. The young leg-spinner dismissed five of UPW's top-six batters, having trapped Vrinda Dinesh, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, and Kiran Navgire.

