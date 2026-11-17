Bethell is unlikely to feature in IPL 2027. The Englishman has been out of action since July before facing another roadblock in his recovery from knee surgery.

RCB bought the English all-rounder for ₹2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore.

Across two seasons, Bethell scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 140.51 for RCB.