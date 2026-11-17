IPL 2027: Why RCB released England all-rounder Jacob Bethell
What's the story
Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained the players from the core group. Among the players released by the franchise are England's promising batter Jacob Bethell and uncapped pacer Mangesh Yadav. Bethell made headlines for choosing the IPL over First-Class cricket in 2026, while Yadav was one of RCB's costliest buys at ₹5.2 crore in the last auction.
Appearance
Bethell set to skip IPL 2027
Bethell is unlikely to feature in IPL 2027. The Englishman has been out of action since July before facing another roadblock in his recovery from knee surgery.
RCB bought the English all-rounder for ₹2.6 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore.
Across two seasons, Bethell scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 140.51 for RCB.
Information
A look at his credentials
Bethell has been among the emerging all-rounders in white-ball cricket. The spin-bowling all-rounder currently has 2,028 runs and 22 wickets from 109 T20s. He has also played 36 T20Is and 24 ODIs for England.
Twitter Post
RCB's retained players
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐂𝐁’𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣. ❤️— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 17, 2026
Ready to #PlayBold, fly the RCB flag high and create history again. 🔥#ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/4nu19130oV