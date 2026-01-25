Listing RCB's lowest team totals in WPL history 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a major setback on Saturday, as they recorded their lowest-ever total in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The team, led by Smriti Mandhana , was bundled out for a mere 109 runs in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. This poor batting show led to RCB's maiden defeat of the season after five back-to-back wins. On this note, we list down RCB's lowest totals in WPL history.

#1 109/10 vs Delhi Capitals, 2026 RCB were off to a steady start in the aforementioned game with their openers adding 36 runs. However, they then suffered a shocking collapse and were folded for just 109 runs in 20 overs. While Mandhana played a 38-run knock, Radha Yadav (18) was the only other batter to score over 12. DC bowlers put on an impressive display, with Nandini Sharma leading the charge with a three-fer. The Capitals later secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

#2 125/9 vs Mumbai Indians, 2023 RCB's previous lowest WPL total was 125/9 against the Mumbai Indians, which came in the WPL 2023 match in Navi Mumbai. The team was decently placed at 59/2 before suffering a batting collapse in the middle overs. While Ellyse Perry scored a valuable 29 off 3, Richa Ghosh's 13-ball 29 powered RCB past 100. Mandhana (24) was the only other RCB batter to score over 13 that day. MI won the contest by four wickets with 21 balls remaining.

