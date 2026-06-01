IPL 2026: Two-time winners RCB script these records

For 17 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) waited for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Less than 12 months later, they have two. RCB became the third side to defend their IPL title after beating Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. They successfully chased down 156, banking on Virat Kohli's blistering knock. Have a look at their journey.

Record Multiple trophies As mentioned, RCB are the third side to defend their IPL title successfully. They beat Punjab Kings in last year's final. Overall, RCB joined Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019-2020) in this elite club. RCB became the fourth side to win multiple IPL titles. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also feature on this list, having won three honors.

Do you know? Rajat Patidar enters record books According to ESPNcricinfo, Rajat Patidar became the first captain to win IPL titles in their first two seasons. Overall, he is only the third skipper to win consecutive honors, joining MS Dhoni (2010-2011) and Rohit Sharma (2019-2020).

Advertisement

Unbeaten The unbeaten heroes! Krunal Pandya, who made an impact with 14 wickets and 226 runs, is now 5-0 in IPL finals. Only Rohit and Ambati Rayudu have won more IPL finals (6). Josh Hazlewood is another unbeaten hero here. He has won each of his three IPL and six T20 finals. The Australian seamer took 15 wickets in IPL 2026.

Advertisement

Wickets Joint second-most wickets by an Indian in a season Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back to his best, finishing with the second-most wickets. With an impeccable line and length, the Indian pacer took 28 wickets from 16 games at an average of 17.89. His economy rate was 7.95. According to ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar now has the joint second-most wickets by an Indian in an IPL season, with Mohammed Shami (28 in 2023).

Runs Most runs for RCB in IPL 2026 Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final for his match-winning 75*. Kohli raced to his 68th half-century, and this was his fastest ever in the IPL. At 37 years and 207 days, Kohli became the second-oldest player to win the player-of-the-match award in an IPL final. Overall, he concluded the season with 675 runs from 16 games at 56.25 (SR: 165.84).