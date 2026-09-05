Barcelona gain advantage as Mourinho's Real Madrid suffer shock defeat

Real's Carlos Espi thought he had equalized with an acrobatic volley from Vinicius Junior's cross, but it was ruled offside by VAR.

Later, Madrid was awarded a penalty for a foul on Vinicius, but Kylian Mbappe's injury-time effort was saved by Alvaro Valles.

The result ended Jose Mourinho's perfect start to his second spell as Real Madrid manager after three consecutive wins.