Haaland has scored 4 goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland scripts records with brace

By Parth Dhall 07:46 pm Jun 23, 202607:46 pm

What's the story

Erling Haaland made history by scoring a brace in Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester City striker not only helped Norway secure a spot in the Round of 32 but also joined an elite group of football legends. With four goals in his first two World Cup matches, Haaland has established himself as one of the tournament's top performers. Here are the landmarks he reached.