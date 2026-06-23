FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland scripts records with brace
What's the story
Erling Haaland made history by scoring a brace in Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester City striker not only helped Norway secure a spot in the Round of 32 but also joined an elite group of football legends. With four goals in his first two World Cup matches, Haaland has established himself as one of the tournament's top performers. Here are the landmarks he reached.
Historic achievement
Haaland joins legends
Haaland has become just the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in his first two tournament appearances. He joins an elite list that includes Argentina's Guillermo Stabile, Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, France's Just Fontaine, Poland's Grzegorz Lato, and England captain Harry Kane. Notably, Haaland is only the second man to do so in the last 50 years.
New record
Most goals for Norway in World Cup history
Haaland's four goals in two matches have also rewritten Norway's World Cup record books. Before the 2026 tournament, Kjetil Rekdal held the record with two goals in seven appearances. Haaland has already doubled that tally in just two games, becoming Norway's all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup. He also tops Norway's international goal tally (59 in 52 appearances).
Information
Haaland among goals
As per ESPN, Haaland has scored in his last 12 appearances for Norway in competitive matches. Overall, the Manchester City striker has scored in 18 of his last 21 competitive matches.