FIFA World Cup 2026: Prize money of Spain, Argentina
What's the story
Spain were crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in New Jersey. The match saw a record prize money of $83 million, the highest-ever combined payout for a World Cup final. As reported by FIFA, the champions (Spain) will receive a whopping $50 million, with the runners-up (Argentina) getting $33 million. Here are further details.
Additional prizes
Prize money for third and fourth-placed teams
The third-placed team, England, will get $29 million, while fourth-placed France will be awarded $27 million.
As announced by FIFA earlier, the prize money for this year's tournament is nearly double that of the previous edition (2022).
FIFA initially approved a total financial distribution of $727 million for the tournament. However, it was raised to $871 million by increasing the preparation grant, qualification payment, and additional team subsidies.
Financial breakdown
Total prize pool for FIFA World Cup 2026
The total prize pool for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ($871 million) includes performance-based rewards of $703 million and a $168 million non-performance financial support.
Each of the 48 qualified nations got a preparation grant of $2.5 million, along with additional team contributions of over $16 million to cover tournament-related expenses.
Pre-tournament assurance
Guaranteed payment to all participating teams
Ahead of the tournament, FIFA guaranteed $10 million to each team. This was in addition to the preparation grant and team contributions.
As such, every team participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was assured of receiving at least $12.5 million before the tournament. This is a significant increase from previous editions of the World Cup.