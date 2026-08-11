Reliving Sri Lanka-India Test that produced highest team total
What's the story
India are set to play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, with the opener scheduled in Galle from August 15. The two sides have produced several memorable run-fests in Tests over the years. However, a few can emulate the 1997 Colombo Test that saw runs galore. Sri Lanka eventually posted the highest total in Test history, a record that stays intact.
India innings
India declare for 537/8
While SL elected to field, India declared on 537/8 after batting for 167.3 overs.
Navjot Singh Sidhu (111), Sachin Tendulkar (143), and Mohammad Azharuddin (126) gave India a huge first-innings total.
Sri Lanka, however, responded with an innings that would go into the record books.
Marvan Atapattu fell early for 26, but Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama then took complete control of the game.
SL innings
Jayasuriya, Mahanama power SL
Jayasuriya and Mahanama put on 576 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership in Tests at that time.
The pair batted through the entire third and fourth days, with Jayasuriya eventually scoring 340 (578) and Mahanama making 225 (561).
Their stand was finally broken by Anil Kumble, who dismissed Mahanama.
While Rajesh Chauhan removed Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva (126), Arjuna Ranatunga (86), and Mahela Jayawardene (66) took SL past 900.
Records
Highest Test score; Jayasuriya's record
While Sri Lanka declared at 952/6 after 271 overs, the match was drawn.
This remains one of only two 850-plus totals in Test history, the other being England's 903/7d against Australia from 1938.
Meanwhile, Jayasuriya's 340 was the highest Test score by a Sri Lankan at that time. In 2006, Jayawardene surpassed this with a record-breaking 374 against South Africa.
Information
Second-highest partnership in Tests
Jayasuriya and Mahanama added 576 runs, the second-highest partnership for any wicket in Test cricket. It was the highest at that time until Kumar Sangakkara and Jayawardene stitched a 624-run stand against the Proteas in 2006.