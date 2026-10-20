Virat Kohli chases these records in NZ ODI series 

In 36 innings across as many ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has scored 1,897 runs at a stunning average of 57.48, according to Cricinfo.

He is set to displace Australia's Ricky Ponting as the batter with the most ODI runs against the Kiwis.

The latter bowed out with 1,971 runs in this regard.

The Black Caps are also in line to become the fourth team to concede 2,000 ODI runs against Kohli.

West Indies, Australia, and Sri Lanka are the others.