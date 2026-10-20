Virat Kohli chases these records in NZ ODI series
What's the story
Team India has confirmed its squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first match will be played in Auckland on November 4, a day before Virat Kohli's 38th birthday. This could be Kohli's last tour of New Zealand, and he would want to make a significant mark. On this note, we look at the records the star batter can shatter in the upcoming series.
Performance
Kohli set to surpass Ponting
In 36 innings across as many ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has scored 1,897 runs at a stunning average of 57.48, according to Cricinfo.
He is set to displace Australia's Ricky Ponting as the batter with the most ODI runs against the Kiwis.
The latter bowed out with 1,971 runs in this regard.
The Black Caps are also in line to become the fourth team to concede 2,000 ODI runs against Kohli.
West Indies, Australia, and Sri Lanka are the others.
Information
Most 50-plus scores against NZ
Kohli's tally of seven ODI tons against NZ is already the most for any batter. However, in terms of 50-plus scores, his tally of 17 is only behind Ponting's 18. This record is also set to be broken.
50-plus
Will Kohli go past Tendulkar, Dhoni?
Kohli has registered five 50-plus scores in New Zealand, converting one of them into a century.
Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are the only Indians with more 50-plus scores in the nation (6 each).
Kohli should easily go past them during this series.
To break the all-time record, the star batter must score 50 or more in each of the five games.
Australia's Mark Waugh currently tops this list with nine such scores.
Away match
Kohli can complete this unique fifty
Kohli is already the highest run-getter in away (home of opposition) ODIs with 5,612 runs from 127 games at 53.96.
This includes 21 tons and 28 fifties.
This means the 37-year-old is just one short of becoming the first batter to register 50 scores of 50 or more in away ODI matches.
Kohli is also the batter with the most hundreds in these games.
Number three
13,000 runs at number three
Kohli is just two runs short of becoming the first batter to complete 13,000 ODI runs while batting at three.
He currently owns 12,988 runs across 250 outings in this regard at 61.55.
48 of the batter's 55 ODI hundreds have come at this position (50s: 69).
Ponting (1,2662) is the only other batter with 10,000-plus runs at this position.