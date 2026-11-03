Revisiting Team India's greatest heartbreaks in ICC events 

In the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup, Sri Lanka set a target of 252 for India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant 65 at the top as the hosts were cruising at 98/1 at one stage.

However, a shocking collapse had reduced India to 120/8.

The match ended controversially, with fans expressing their anger by burning paper and throwing bottles and stones at the fielders.

The referee called off the match, awarding it to Sri Lanka by default.