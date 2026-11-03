Revisiting Team India's greatest heartbreaks in ICC events
What's the story
Cricket, often dubbed a religion in India, has seen its fair share of heartbreaks. From nail-biting finishes to unexpected upsets, the game has served a cocktail of emotions over the years. Over the years, the Men in Blue have also suffered unforgettable setbacks in mega tournaments like the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. On this note, we look back at India's biggest heartbreaks in ICC events.
#1
1996 ODI World Cup semi-final
In the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup, Sri Lanka set a target of 252 for India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant 65 at the top as the hosts were cruising at 98/1 at one stage.
However, a shocking collapse had reduced India to 120/8.
The match ended controversially, with fans expressing their anger by burning paper and throwing bottles and stones at the fielders.
The referee called off the match, awarding it to Sri Lanka by default.
#2
2016 T20 World Cup semi-final
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 89(47) as West Indies were asked to chase down a challenging 193 in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.
Though WI lost two early wickets, Lendl Simmons rescued them with a breathtaking knock.
He smashed a match-winning 82*(51) as the Men in Maroon crossed the line in the final over.
Notably, Simmons had received two crucial lifelines off front-foot no-balls.
#3
2019 ODI World Cup semi-final
India agonizingly fell short against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in Manchester.
They lost the match by 18 runs across two days due to rain.
NZ posted a total of 239/8 with crucial fifties from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.
In response, India were reduced to 92/6 before MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) took the team past 200.
However, the former's infamous run-out effectively sealed the game for the Kiwis.
#4
2023 ODI World Cup final
India enjoyed an unbeaten run en route to the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.
Captain Rohit Sharma gave India a blazing start with 47 off 31 balls.
However, his dismissal shifted the momentum in Australia's favor.
Despite fifties from Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66), the hosts were restricted to 240/10.
In response, Australia lost David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith for just 47 runs.
However, Travis Head (137 from 120 balls) played the knock of his life as the Aussies prevailed with seven overs to spare.