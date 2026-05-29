Relive: Here's how RCB prevailed in IPL 2025 final 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) final after defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. The final match is scheduled for May 31 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB entered this season as defending champions, having won their first-ever IPL title by beating Punjab Kings in last year's final. The IPL 2025 clash also took place at Ahmedabad. Here we revisit that iconic clash.

Epic clash! An IPL final after nine years IPL 2025 marked RCB's fourth appearance in an IPL final and their first one since 2016. Having lost each of their three previous summit clashes, RCB had the onus to break an 18-year-old drought. It was also Rajat Patidar's maiden season as the RCB skipper. PBK skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, as the Challengers were asked to bat first in front of a packed crowd.

1st innings Kohli led with the bat RCB's start wasn't ideal with the in-form Phil Salt (16) departing in the second over. Virat Kohli (43 off 35) then took the innings forward with 35-plus partnerships with Mayank Agarawal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), and Liam Livingstone (25). Though the scorecard kept moving at a decent rate, RCB also lost regular wickets. Kohli remained the only RCB batter with a 30-plus score that day as Jitesh Sharma's 10-ball 24 helped RCB finish at 190/9.

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Chase PBKS fall short in run chase PBKS started well as Prabhsimran Singh (26) and Priyansh Arya (24) recorded a 43-run opening stand. However, Josh Hazlewood broke the partnership, dismissing Arya in the powerplay. Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer (1) also departed before the 100-run mark. Iyer's early ouster was a massive dent to the run chase as he was PBKS's main man with the bat last season.

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First title Here's how RCB tasted glory Although Josh Inglis (39) counter-attacked, Krunal Pandya did not allow him to convert the start. He took two wickets for 17 runs from four overs. Shashank Singh (61* off 30) inspired hope, but PBKS fell short. Defending 28 runs in the final over, Hazlewood bowled dots in the first two balls to practically seal the win. Though the last four balls went over the ropes, RCB crossed the line. Pandya's spectacular spell earned him the Player of the Match award. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38 from 4 overs) was the other RCB bowler with multiple wickets.