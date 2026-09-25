Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's forgotten performances that deserve a relook
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja's career is packed with celebrated achievements, yet some of his most telling performances rarely receive the attention they warrant. Long before becoming an established match-winner, Jadeja produced valuable contributions that hinted at his eventual stature. His early Test displays, tournament performances and overseas efforts reveal a player who steadily expanded his influence across batting, bowling and fielding without always receiving the spotlight.
#1
Durban Test, 2013: A superb spell in defeat
At Durban in December 2013, Jadeja produced one of his most impressive overseas bowling performances.
South Africa made 500 after India scored 334 in the 1st innings.
Jadeja stood out with 6/138, India's best figures in the innings.
He dismissed Jacques Kallis and became the main threat in an attack under pressure.
Although India lost by 10 wickets, the spell demonstrated that Jadeja could influence Tests even on demanding pitches abroad.
#2
Lord's Test, 2014: Turning a precarious position around
India won the Lord's Test by 95 runs in their tour of 2014.
After India's 295 in the 1st innings, England scored 319 with Jadeja claiming 2/46 from 18.5 overs.
Jadeja's 68-run knock next in the 3rd innings helped India score 342. India were 203/6 with their lead only 179 when Jadeja arrived, yet he attacked confidently and added 99 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
#3
Eden Park ODI, 2014: The innings that produced a tie
Jadeja's unbeaten 66 against New Zealand at Auckland in January 2014 remains one of his most dramatic ODI efforts.
India needed 18 from the final over in a chase of 315 with one wicket remaining, but Jadeja struck boundaries and a six before taking a single from the final delivery to tie the match.
He finished unbeaten on 66 from 45 balls, earning Player-of-the-Match honors.
#4
West Indies Tri-Series final, 2013: Bowling India to victory
Before his 2013 ICC Champions Trophy heroics became the defining early chapter of his international career, Jadeja played a decisive role in another limited-overs final.
Against Sri Lanka in Port of Spain in July 2013, he returned 4/23 from 7.5 overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 201.
India (203/9) eventually won by one wicket, making Jadeja's economical spell a crucial part of the dramatic victory.