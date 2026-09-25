Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's forgotten performances that deserve a relook

At Durban in December 2013, Jadeja produced one of his most impressive overseas bowling performances.

South Africa made 500 after India scored 334 in the 1st innings.

Jadeja stood out with 6/138, India's best figures in the innings.

He dismissed Jacques Kallis and became the main threat in an attack under pressure.

Although India lost by 10 wickets, the spell demonstrated that Jadeja could influence Tests even on demanding pitches abroad.