Renuka Singh becomes 4th Indian with four-fer vs SL-W (T20Is)

Indian women's cricket team pacer Renuka Singh shone with four wickets against Sri Lanka in the 3rd Women's T20I on Friday. Her effort with the ball helped IND-W restrict SL-W to 112/7 in 20 overs at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. She picked 4/21 from 4 overs (1 maiden) to exhibit a brilliant spell of pace bowling. Here are the details and stats.

Bowling Despite a costly start, Renuka comes back strongly Renuka started on an expensive note, leaking 12 runs off her 1st over. In the final over of the powerplay, she started with conceding a four before taking two scalps. Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama were dismissed. She got Nilakshika Silva's wicket in the 10th over. She bowled the 16th over next and clocked a wicket-maiden. Imesha Dulani was dismissed by her.

Do you know? Contrasting numbers in her spell Renuka conceded 16 runs off the first five balls she bowled in this contest. It included three fours. And then, her next 17 balls went for a paltry 5 runs. She claimed 4 wickets in this phase.