Year-ender: Revisiting India's triumphs in Asia Cup and Champions Trophy 

The year 2025 will be remembered as a landmark year for Indian cricket, with both men's and women's teams winning major international tournaments. The highlight of the year for the men's team was their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy . The men also added another feather to their cap by winning the Asia Cup title, which was played in the T20I format. Here we revisit India's run in both these tournaments.

Unbeaten streak Third Champions Trophy title for India Team India clinched the Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand in the final. Under Rohit Sharma's stellar leadership, the Men in Blue secured their third Champions Trophy title without losing a single match throughout the tournament. The win made them the most successful team in Champions Trophy history. Skipper Rohit played a fine 76-run knock to be named the Player of the Final.

Key players Who were India's key players in CT? With 243 runs across five games at 48.6, Shreyas Iyer finished as the tournament's second-highest run-getter. Virat Kohli (218 at 54.50), Shubman Gill (188 at 47), and KL Rahul (140 at 140) were India's other star performers with the bat. Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-takers, having scalped nine wickets each. Both bowlers claimed one fifer each at the event.

Asia Cup India win 9th Asia Cup title India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, also won their ninth Asia Cup title in Dubai, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a close final. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer in the summit clash as his four wickets helped restrict Pakistan to just 146 runs. Tilak Verma's unbeaten 69 guided India to victory with two balls remaining. Despite some off-field controversies, the win highlighted India's supremacy over continental rivals. Like the Champions Trophy, India won all their games in the Asia Cup.