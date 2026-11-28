Rohit's maiden appointment as the MI skipper was not a planned decision but rather a consequence of circumstances.

He took over from the legendary Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 season.

The latter had stepped down after leading MI in six matches that year and even dropped himself from the XI.

Rohit subsequently got the role ahead of Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, who had led the franchise before.