Revisiting Sharma's maiden IPL season as Mumbai Indians captain
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has been officially reinstated as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise announced the major decision on November 17. Rohit had previously captained MI from 2013 to 2023 before Hardik Pandya took over. With Pandya now traded to Punjab Kings, the team management has once again opted for Rohit as their leader. As Rohit is now again at the helm of affairs, let's revisit his maiden IPL season as the MI skipper.
Captaincy shift
How Ponting's sacrifice led to Rohit's rise
Rohit's maiden appointment as the MI skipper was not a planned decision but rather a consequence of circumstances.
He took over from the legendary Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 season.
The latter had stepped down after leading MI in six matches that year and even dropped himself from the XI.
Rohit subsequently got the role ahead of Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, who had led the franchise before.
Statement
Kumble on how Rohit accepted the captaincy
A couple of years back, Anil Kumble, the then mentor of MI, recalled the moment when he and John Wright (MI's then head coach) approached Rohit in Kolkata ahead of a match against KKR.
"What was very evident when John Wright and I walked into his room in Kolkata, we were playing KKR, he was extremely confident," he said.
The former India captain emphasized that there was no hesitation from Rohit when they asked him if he was ready to captain the team despite all these big names being a part of it.
Changed fortunes
Rohit's impressive captaincy and batting in the 2013 season
Under Ponting, MI won just three of their first six matches in the season.
However, Rohit then led them to eight wickets across 10 matches in the league stage - helping them finish second on the points table.
The dasher also led with the bat in these games as MI went on to lift their maiden IPL title, defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final.
Rohit finished the season with 538 runs across 19 innings at an average of 38.42 (50s: 4).
This remained the only IPL edition that saw the MI talisman hammer 500-plus runs.
Legacy
Record 5 IPL titles under Rohit's leadership
Rohit became an IPL legend during his 11-year-long captaincy stint with MI, leading the team to four more titles after 2013.
He also won the trophy in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Out of MI's five IPL wins so far, three have come against CSK in the final.
Under Rohit's leadership, MI played a total of 158 matches in IPL history with a record of 87 wins and 67 losses (4 tied matches).