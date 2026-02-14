T20 WC: Richie Berrington completes 100 sixes in T20 cricket 

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made his bat talk in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash against England at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He made a fine 49 off 32 balls, a knock laced with five fours and two sixes. With his second and final maximum, Berrington completed a century of sixes in T20 cricket. Here we decode his performance and stats.

Knock A fine hand from Berrington Batting first in the game, Scotland were reeling at 18/2 when Berrington arrived to bat. He took the innings forward with a 71-run stand with Tom Bruce (24) for the fourth wicket. Berrington, who was approaching a fine fifty, eventually to Adil Rashid in the 14th over. Scotland later suffered a collapse and were folded for 152.

Stats 100 sixes in T20 cricket Playing his 127th T20 match, Berrington has completed 100 sixes and 253 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is also closing in on 3,000 runs, having raced to 2,977 runs at 31.01 (SR: 129.82). The tally includes 11 fifties, one ton, and 11 ducks as well. 2,441 of his runs have come in 105 T20Is at 31.29 (100: 1, 50s: 11).

Advertisement