Ricky Ponting advises Harry Brook to change approach in Australia

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has advised England's Harry Brook to modify his playing style for the ongoing Ashes series. The ICC Hall of Famer's suggestion comes after England lost the 3rd Test in Adelaide, with Australia retaining the urn. Despite getting starts in most of his innings, Brook has been dismissed at critical junctures. He scored a counter-attacking 52 in Perth.

Performance analysis Admiration for Brook and critique of his dismissals Ponting, who admires Brook's batting style, thinks the England No. 5 needs to change his approach in Australia. He said on The ICC Review, "Look, I love Harry Brook. He's one of the best players in the world to watch." However, Ponting also noted that some of Brook's dismissals have been disappointing given his talent. He said these mistakes have cost England this Ashes series and could lead to more frustrating performances if not addressed.

Adaptation advice Ponting stresses on adapting to Australian conditions Ponting stressed that Brook needs to adapt his game to Australian conditions. He said, "You can't do that in Australia, and you can't do it against Australia because if you give them an opportunity, you give them an inch, they'll take a mile." The former cricketer also suggested that England's coaching staff and teammates might be equally frustrated with Brook's dismissals during the Ashes series so far.

Root Brook as talented as Root: Ponting Ponting added that while Brook should learn from his teammate Joe Root, he is as talented as the veteran batter. "He's had a chance to sit back and watch Joe Root go about his cricket for the last 15 years. And to be fair, and this is no knock on Joe Root," said Ponting. "Brook's got every bit as much talent as Root has. You see him trying to play little lap shots off Scott Boland against a yorker."

Bazball England batters struggle Down Under England's batting has been a concern in the first three Tests of the series. Root is the only player with a batting average above 40, while other top-order batsmen like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, and Brook himself have not been consistent. Brook, who leads England in white-ball cricket, has scored just 173 runs from six innings at 28.83. This has added to England's woes as they look to bounce back in Melbourne.