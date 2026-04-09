Rinku Singh's struggle with bat continues in IPL 2026: Details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 181/4 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match at Eden Gardens saw KKR being placed well at one stage before they lost three quick wickets which derailed their progression. In this phase, Rinku Singh was dismissed. We look at this struggles this season.

Dismissal Rinku managed a 7-ball 4 against LSG KKR were 105/3 when Rinku arrived in the 12th over. There was ample time for him to build his innings and push for runs at the death. However, the southpaw lasted just 7 balls and scored 4 runs (SR: 57.14). A lazy shot saw him get dismissed by fast bowler Avesh Khan. KKR were 111/4 with Rinku's dismissal.

IPL 2026 Rinku's performance against MI and SRH In KKR's IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians, Rinku scored 33* from 21 balls. He hit four fours (SR: 157.14). Rinku couldn't quite get the impetus as KKR got to 220/4 before MI won. Versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rinku managed a 25-ball 35 in a chase of 227 (SR: 140). Rinku needed to guide KKR closer toward SRH but he faltered as the side collapsed.

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Information Rinku has struggled in IPL for a while now Since a superb IPL 2023 season where he smashed 474 runs at 59.25, KKR ace Rinku has struggled for consistency. In IPL 2024, he managed 168 runs from 11 innings at 18.66. Last season, he got 206 runs at 29.42 from 11 innings.

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