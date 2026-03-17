Numbers that define Rinku Singh's death-over exploits in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh has quietly yet profoundly built his reputation as a fierce finisher in T20 cricket. A reliable batter in the middle overs, Rinku mastered the art of soaking the death-over pressure. Those five sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) made him the toast of the town. Here are the numbers that define his death-over exploits in the IPL.

Milestone Rinku's final-over heist from IPL 2023 It all started in IPL 2023 when a record run-chase made Rinku a household name. He became the only batter to hammer 5 sixes in the last over of an IPL run-chase. Rinku helped KKR beat Gujarat Titans after 28 runs were required off the last five balls. Yash Dayal was on the receiving end. KKR eventually chased down 205 on the final ball.

Journey A look at his journey Rinku made his IPL debut in 2018 for KKR and has been with them ever since. However, he became KKR's mainstay finisher only after the 2022 edition. In 59 IPL games, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,099 runs at an average of 30.52. His strike rate reads 145.17. Rinku has four half-centuries to his name in the IPL.

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Numbers Rinku in death overs According to ESPNcricinfo, 520 of Rinku's IPL runs have come in the last four overs (17-20). His strike rate in this phase reads 197.71. Overall, Rinku has smashed 56 sixes in his IPL career, and 36 of those have come in the aforementioned overs. He averages 30.58 in this regard, having faced 263 balls.

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