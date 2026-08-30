Duleep Trophy, Rinku Singh slams his 23rd First-Class half-century: Stats
What's the story
Rinku Singh helped Central Zone get to 266/10 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final clash versus East Zone on Sunday. Rinku came to bat when his side was 99/4 in the 40th over. He played his part with a gutsy 60-run knock off 88 balls. Rinku held his fort from one end and helped Central Zone surpass 200. Here's more.
Information
Rinku delivers for Central Zone
Rinku was part of a 55-run stand for the 6th wicket alongide Harsh Dubey. He then added another 29 runs with Saransh Jain before both players departed in quick succession. Pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed Rinku in the 67th over with Central Zone being 213/8.
Numbers
Rinku averages nearly 60 in First-Class cricket
Rinku's knock of 60 was laced with 8 fours.
With this effort, he has raced to 3,737 runs in First-Class cricket from 53 matches (75 innings) at an average of close to 60, as per Cricinfo.
Rinku also hammered his 23rd fifty in FC cricket. He also has another 9 hundreds under his belt.