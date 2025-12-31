Rinku Singh keeps his momentum going in VHT 2025-26: Stats

Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh played another pivotal knock for his side in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . Rinku scored a whirwind 37* from 15 balls in UP's 58-run win over Assam via VJD method on Wednesday. UP were 218/2 when Rinku walked out and he saw his team past the line with a solid unbeaten effort. Here's more.

Information Rinku shines with a pivotal third-wicket stand Rinku joined centurion Aryan Juyal in the middle as the two guided the side to a score of 291/2 in 42 overs after Assam made 308 in 48.4 overs. Juyal and Rinku added 73 runs with both batters remaining unbeaten.

Numbers Rinku averages 163.50 in 2025-26 VHT In 4 matches this season, Rinku has smashed 273 runs at 136.50, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit one century and two fifties besides managing a 37*-run score in this contest. His strike rate of 143.68 stands tall. Overall in 59 VHT games, Rinku now owns 2,120 runs at 55.78 with 2 centuries and 19 fifties (SR: 100.28).