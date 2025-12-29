Rinku Singh slams his 20th List A fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Rinku Singh powered Uttar Pradesh to 369/7 (50 overs) against Baroda in their latest Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot. Leading UP, Rinku hammered a 67-ball 63, adding a pivotal century stand with Dhruv Jurel. The latter returned unbeaten on 160. Rinku continues his sublime form in the ongoing 50-over competition.
Knock
Rinku plays crunch knock
Being invited to bat, UP had a stellar start as Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami added 77 runs. However, they were soon down to 92/3. Jurel, who came in at No. 3, shared a 131-run stand with skipper Rinku to bolster the side thereafter. While Jurel continued, Rinku fell to Rasikh Salam in the 39th over. He hammered 2 fours and 3 sixes.
Stats
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rinku raced to his 20th half-century in List A cricket. He also has two tons, the last of which came against Chandigarh (106*) on December 26. In 65 List A matches, the left-handed batter has racked up over 2,200 runs at an average of 50-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of around 100. Rinku has also played two ODIs.
Information
Rinku in fine form
As mentioned, Rinku has been in fine form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his previous encounter, he smashed a 60-ball 106* against Chandigarh. This was after his 67-run knock against Hyderabad.