Rinku Singh slams his 20th List A fifty: Key stats

Star Indian batter Rinku Singh powered Uttar Pradesh to 369/7 (50 overs) against Baroda in their latest Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot. Leading UP, Rinku hammered a 67-ball 63, adding a pivotal century stand with Dhruv Jurel. The latter returned unbeaten on 160. Rinku continues his sublime form in the ongoing 50-over competition.

Knock Rinku plays crunch knock Being invited to bat, UP had a stellar start as Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami added 77 runs. However, they were soon down to 92/3. Jurel, who came in at No. 3, shared a 131-run stand with skipper Rinku to bolster the side thereafter. While Jurel continued, Rinku fell to Rasikh Salam in the 39th over. He hammered 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats A look at his stats According to ESPNcricinfo, Rinku raced to his 20th half-century in List A cricket. He also has two tons, the last of which came against Chandigarh (106*) on December 26. In 65 List A matches, the left-handed batter has racked up over 2,200 runs at an average of 50-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of around 100. Rinku has also played two ODIs.