Rinku Singh scores 56-ball VHT century; Dhruv Jurel shines: Stats
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh captain Rinku Singh set the pitch on fire with a blistering century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He reached his hundred in just 56 balls against Chandigarh at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot. Rinku's explosive innings included 11 fours and four sixes, helping his team post a mammoth total of 367/4 in their allotted 50 overs. Dhruv Jurel also contributed with a 67-run knock. Here are further details.
Knock
Rinku's explosive innings and key partnerships
Rinku came to bat at number five when his team was well placed at 170/3. The batter formed two crucial partnerships, first with centurion Aryan Juyal (134). The duo added 134 runs to take UP's total past 300. He then dominated an unbeaten 63-run stand with Prashant Veer (12*), powering his team to a gigantic total. Rinku attacked from the outset as there was no place to hide for the Chandigarh bowlers.
Stats
Second hundred in List A cricket
Rinku hammered 11 fours and four sixes en route to his 60-ball 106*. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second List A hundred, and also his best score in the format. The batter, who scored a 48-ball 67 in UP's season opener against Hyderabad, has now raced to 2,170 runs from 64 List A games at 48-plus. His strike rate is around 97. His latest knock saw him surpass 2,000 VHT runs (2,020 runs at 54.59).
Jurel
Successive fifties for Jurel
Before Rinku's ton, UP were powered by Jurel's fifty at number three. He scored 11 fours during his 57-ball 67. He had made 80 from 61 balls in his preceding outing, against Hyderabad. With his latest effort, Jurel now owns 336 runs from 12 List A games (9 innings) at 47-plus (50s: 4). In international cricket, Jurel was last seen in the two-Test series between India and South Africa in November 2025.