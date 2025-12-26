Rinku Singh scores 56-ball VHT century; Dhruv Jurel shines: Stats 

Uttar Pradesh captain Rinku Singh set the pitch on fire with a blistering century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . He reached his hundred in just 56 balls against Chandigarh at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot. Rinku's explosive innings included 11 fours and four sixes, helping his team post a mammoth total of 367/4 in their allotted 50 overs. Dhruv Jurel also contributed with a 67-run knock. Here are further details.

Knock Rinku's explosive innings and key partnerships Rinku came to bat at number five when his team was well placed at 170/3. The batter formed two crucial partnerships, first with centurion Aryan Juyal (134). The duo added 134 runs to take UP's total past 300. He then dominated an unbeaten 63-run stand with Prashant Veer (12*), powering his team to a gigantic total. Rinku attacked from the outset as there was no place to hide for the Chandigarh bowlers.

Stats Second hundred in List A cricket Rinku hammered 11 fours and four sixes en route to his 60-ball 106*. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second List A hundred, and also his best score in the format. The batter, who scored a 48-ball 67 in UP's season opener against Hyderabad, has now raced to 2,170 runs from 64 List A games at 48-plus. His strike rate is around 97. His latest knock saw him surpass 2,000 VHT runs (2,020 runs at 54.59).