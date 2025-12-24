UP's Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh hammer fifties in VHT: Stats

Uttar Pradesh duo Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh smashed fifties in Round 1 of their side's Vijay Hazare Trophy , Elite Group B clash against Hyderabad on Wednesday. The match in Rajkot saw Jurel and Rinku's efforts help UP score 324/5 in 50 overs. After openers Abhishek Goswami and Aryan Juyal set the platform with respective fifties, Jurel and Rinku got into the act.

Knocks Quality knocks from the two Team India players Goswami (81) and Juyal (80) added 152 runs for the opening wicket. Jurel walked in next and added 38 runs alongside Juyal. UP were reduced to 197/3 with Sameer Rizvi's dismissal. Rinku joined Jurel and they added 87 runs. Jurel looked solid during his stay, scoring a prolific 80. Rakshann Readdi dismissed him. Rinku helped UP surpass 320 before being dismissed by Arfaz Ahmed.

Stats Jurel registers 3rd List A fifty; Rinku surpasses 2,000 runs Jurel's 80 from 61 balls had four fours and four sixes (SR: 131.14). With this effort, Jurel now owns 269 runs from 11 List A games (8 innings) at 47-plus (50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Rinku's 48-ball 67 had six fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 63rd List A game, Rinku surpassed 2,000 runs (2.064) at 48-plus. He owns 19 fifties (100s: 1).