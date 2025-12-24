UP's Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh hammer fifties in VHT: Stats
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh duo Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh smashed fifties in Round 1 of their side's Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group B clash against Hyderabad on Wednesday. The match in Rajkot saw Jurel and Rinku's efforts help UP score 324/5 in 50 overs. After openers Abhishek Goswami and Aryan Juyal set the platform with respective fifties, Jurel and Rinku got into the act.
Knocks
Quality knocks from the two Team India players
Goswami (81) and Juyal (80) added 152 runs for the opening wicket. Jurel walked in next and added 38 runs alongside Juyal. UP were reduced to 197/3 with Sameer Rizvi's dismissal. Rinku joined Jurel and they added 87 runs. Jurel looked solid during his stay, scoring a prolific 80. Rakshann Readdi dismissed him. Rinku helped UP surpass 320 before being dismissed by Arfaz Ahmed.
Stats
Jurel registers 3rd List A fifty; Rinku surpasses 2,000 runs
Jurel's 80 from 61 balls had four fours and four sixes (SR: 131.14). With this effort, Jurel now owns 269 runs from 11 List A games (8 innings) at 47-plus (50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Rinku's 48-ball 67 had six fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 63rd List A game, Rinku surpassed 2,000 runs (2.064) at 48-plus. He owns 19 fifties (100s: 1).
Story
Jurel played IND-SA Tests; Rinku part of T20 WC squad
In international cricket, Jurel was last seen in the two-Test series between India and South Africa in November 2025. He managed 14, 13, 0, and 2 as India suffered a 0-2 whitewash. On the other hand, Rinku was added to India's T20 World Cup squad. He was recently left out of the T20Is against South Africa which India won 3-1.