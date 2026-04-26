Rinku Singh slams his career-best T20 score: Key stats

A special knock from Rinku Singh powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 155/7 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Ekana Stadium. Rinku scored the majority of KKR's runs after they were down to 93/7. He accelerated at the death, hitting Digvesh Singh Rathi for 4 sixes in the final over. Rinku recorded his highest T20 score.

Score Rinku's single-handed effort powers KKR Rinku came in when KKR, who were rocked early by Mohsin Khan, slumped to 31/4. The former steadied the ship with Cameron Green as KKR crossed 70. However, Mohsin's wrath reduced the visitors to 93/7. Owing to Rinku's single-handed effort, KKR not only survived but posted a competitive total. The Indian batter added 62 (30) with Sunil Narine, with 56 (24) coming off his bat.

Information Rinku's incredible finish The final over, bowled by Rathi, made a difference. Rinku smashed 4 successive sixes, evoking the memories of his majestic knock from the 2023 edition. Rinku eventually smashed 83 off 51 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes).

Advertisement

Career Career-best score in T20s As mentioned, Rinku brought up his career-best score in T20 cricket. It was his 20th half-century in the format. In the IPL, the left-handed batter slammed his sixth half-century. He has raced to 1,314 runs from 67 IPL games at an average of 32.85. Rinku, the acclaimed finisher in T20s, has a strike rate of 144.55 in the league.

Advertisement