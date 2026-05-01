Rishabh Pant to be dropped from India's ODI squad? Report

Indian batter Rishabh Pant could be dropped from the ODI squad, according to a recent report from Dainik Jagran. The report also suggests that Sanju Samson could replace him as India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter. KL Rahul currently does the glovework for Team India in ODIs, with Pant in the reserves. This pattern was also followed in India's last ODI series, against New Zealand at home in January.

Experience vs form Why Samson over Pant? While Pant has a wealth of experience with 871 runs at an average of 33.50 from 31 ODIs, his current form is under scrutiny. In eight IPL 2026 games, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored just 189 runs at an average of 27.00, leading Lucknow Super Giants. The tally includes a strike rate of 126.84. Meanwhile, Samson's aggressive batting and clean hitting have made him a strong contender for the wicketkeeper spot.

Performance review Standout performer in white-ball cricket Samson has been a standout performer in white-ball cricket. He carried his form into IPL 2026 after a stellar ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign at home. In his debut season with Chennai Super Kings, Samson has already scored two centuries and amassed 304 runs with a strike rate of 169.83. Despite limited opportunities in ODIs, Samson has a stellar record with 510 runs from 14 innings at an average of 56.67, including a century and 3 half-centuries.

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