Was Rishabh Pant sacked as LSG captain? Report suggests

Official announcement

Contradicting reports on Pant's captaincy resignation

On May 29, LSG announced that Pant had voluntarily stepped down from his captaincy role. "Rishabh approached the franchise with this request, and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain," said Tom Moody, LSG Director of Cricket. However, a new report suggests that Pant was actually removed by the team management and didn't resign voluntarily.