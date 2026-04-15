IPL: Rishabh Pant retires hurt after elbow injury versus RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, Rishabh Pant , has retired hurt after suffering a painful blow to his elbow during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident occurred in the fifth over of LSG's innings at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Josh Hazlewood, who returned to the RCB XI, bowled a fast hard-length ball that struck Pant's left arm near his elbow. Here's more.

Injury impact Pant struggles to move his left hand The ball hit Pant's arm before falling close to the stumps, resulting in a painful blow. However, what started as a painful injury quickly turned into a major concern. The game was stopped as LSG's physio rushed onto the field. Pant struggled to move his left hand comfortably after the incident. After a brief assessment and treatment with a spray, he decided he couldn't continue immediately and walked off with the physio.

Team impact Major concern for LSG Pant's departure from the field raised serious concerns for LSG. As their captain, wicketkeeper, and one of their biggest match-winners, any fitness issue with him impacts the team on multiple fronts. An elbow injury can be particularly troublesome for a wicketkeeper-batter as it affects grip, bat swing, collection and throwing motion all at once.

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Previous injuries No official word on Pant's injury yet Pant has a history of batting through pain and showing remarkable toughness during injury setbacks in his career. However, his decision to leave the field this time indicates that the discomfort was affecting function. At the time of writing, there has been no official word from LSG on the extent of Pant's injury. Until they provide clarity, it would be premature to speculate about scans or a layoff.

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