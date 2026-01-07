Why Rishabh Pant will join Team India late for ODIs

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will join the Indian squad a little late for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand , starting January 11. The reason behind his delayed arrival is his commitment to Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) campaign. The last league match of this domestic 50-over competition is scheduled for January 8 in Bengaluru. Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh told Cricbuzz on Tuesday that Pant will play their final league match against Haryana.

Player's contribution Performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy Under Pant's captaincy, the Delhi side has been performing well in the ongoing VHT. The team currently tops Group D with 20 points from five wins. They have played six matches so far, losing only to Odisha. In these matches, Pant has scored 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 112.76 with two half-centuries to his name.

Approval granted Pant's late arrival approved by selectors The Indian team's management has approved Pant's late arrival, allowing him to fulfill his domestic commitments. He will join the squad after Delhi's final league match against Haryana on January 8. This decision comes amid speculation that Ishan Kishan could replace him, but the selection committee has stuck with Pant as their second wicketkeeper behind KL Rahul.

Fitness status Shreyas Iyer to also join later Along with Pant, Shreyas Iyer will also join the Indian squad late. He recently led Mumbai to win against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur and is set to play their final league match against Punjab on January 8. The vice-captain's fitness is being monitored by the Center of Excellence. Notably, Iyer has not played any professional match since October 25 due to an abdominal injury.