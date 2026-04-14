Rishabh Pant has solid numbers against RCB (Image Source: X/@IPL)

How has Rishabh Pant fared against RCB in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:33 pm Apr 14, 202609:33 pm

What's the story

All eyes will be on Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant when his side faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed third in the standings. On the other hand, LSG are 7th with two wins and two defeats. Here are Pant's stats against RCB.