How has Rishabh Pant fared against RCB in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant when his side faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed third in the standings. On the other hand, LSG are 7th with two wins and two defeats. Here are Pant's stats against RCB.
Vs RCB
Pant has a century and 4 fifties against RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has scored a total of 539 runs from 13 IPL games against RCB at an average of 53.9. The southpaw's strike rate reads a commendable 158.06. Former Delhi Capitals ace Pant has smashed a century and four fifties against RCB. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Pant owns 160 runs from three matches against RCB at 53.33. He has hit 2 fifties.
Information
Pant's performance in IPL 2026 and his overall tournament stats
In 4 matches this season, LSG skipper Pant has scored 103 runs at 34.33. He owns one fifty. Overall, the star batter has smashed 3,656 runs from 129 IPL games at 34.16. His strike rate is 147.06. He owns 2 tons and 20 fifties.