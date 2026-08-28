Lord's Test, Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer floor Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
England fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer demolished Pakistan on Day 2 of the Lord's Test on Friday. Pakistan were folded for 110 in response to England's 1st innings score of 290. Pakistan were abysmal with the bat once again in this series and lasted 37.2 overs. Robinson made his presence felt with four scalps whereas Archer picked three wickets.
Duo
7 wickets shared between the two
Robinson bowled 13 overs and picked 4/11. He clocked six maidens.
His first victim was Saud Shakeel (16) in the 23rd over, trapping him LBW.
Robinson then trapped Mohammad Rizwan LBW as well with Pakistan getting reduced to 91/5.
Khurram Shahzad and opener Azan Awais were his next two victims.
Meanwhile, Archer dismissed Shan Masood (1) upfront and then got lower order batters Ali Usman and Mohammad Abbas.
Notably, Pakistan were a man down with Imam-ul-Haq being absent hurt.
Robinson
Robinson picks up his 5th four-fer in Tests
After picking up 5/51 and 3/29 in the 1st match at Headingley, Robinson collected 4 scalps at Lord's.
In 23 matches, he has raced to 95 wickets at 20.1. He claimed his 5th four-fer (5w: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Robinson now owns 21 wickets against Pakistan from 5 matches at 13.42.
Meanwhile, 69 of his 95 wickets have come on home soil at 17.11.
Do you know?
30th four-fer for Robinson in FC cricket
Playing his 121st First-Class match (215 innings), Robinson has amassed 511 wickets at an average of 20-plus. He recorded his 30th four-fer in the format. In addition, he has picked 28 five-wicket hauls.
Archer
Archer gets to 77 wickets for England
Archer managed 0/26 and 3/50 in the 1st match at Headingley and has backed it up with another three-fer.
In 22 matches, he owns 77 wickets at 28.03. Versus Pakistan, he has claimed 10 scalps from 4 matches at 26.
Notably, 56 of his wickets for England have come at home. He averages 25.3.
Overall in FC cricket, Archer now owns 217 wickets.