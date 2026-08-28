Lord's Test, Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer floor Pakistan: Stats

Robinson bowled 13 overs and picked 4/11. He clocked six maidens.

His first victim was Saud Shakeel (16) in the 23rd over, trapping him LBW.

Robinson then trapped Mohammad Rizwan LBW as well with Pakistan getting reduced to 91/5.

Khurram Shahzad and opener Azan Awais were his next two victims.

Meanwhile, Archer dismissed Shan Masood (1) upfront and then got lower order batters Ali Usman and Mohammad Abbas.

Notably, Pakistan were a man down with Imam-ul-Haq being absent hurt.