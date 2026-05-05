Brendon McCullum has encouraged my England return: Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson, the Sussex captain, has revealed that England head coach Brendon McCullum encouraged him to make a comeback. The 32-year-old pacer, who last played for England in 2024, owns 76 Test wickets at an average of 22.92. Despite his impressive record, England decided to part ways with him after a fallout with the management team led by McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes post their India tour.

Statement Here's what Robinson said "I had a text from Baz (McCullum) at the start of the season, just to say that the door was still open, which was nice," Robinson said as per ESPNcricinfo. "Keysy (Robert Key) rang me, as well, to say 'take wickets, knock the door down' and there's still a spot for you." The pacer stated that the encouragement from England's support staff members inspired him.

Comeback trail Cook and Robinson top contenders to lead England's attack Robinson has been a strong contender to lead England's attack this summer, especially after an underwhelming performance in the 4-1 Ashes defeat last winter. The England management is now looking for a bowler who can spearhead their attack and provide a dependable seam option alongside faster bowlers. Robinson and Sam Cook are two top contenders for the role.

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Performance review Cook vs Robinson This season, Cook has taken 15 wickets at an average of 21.73 for Essex while Robinson has managed 11 wickets at an average of 28.54. Despite his lower wicket tally, Robinson scored an unbeaten century in Sussex's recent defeat to Surrey. He revealed that McCullum had told him at the start of the season that the door for a recall was still open, which spurred him on this season.

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Off-field stability Off-field stability for Robinson Robinson's readiness for a comeback also stems from his off-field stability. He split with his long-term partner in 2023 and is now married to golf influencer Mia Baker, with whom he is expecting their first child later this year. Robinson admitted that he had a lot going on but now has clarity on the situation and his focus is solely on cricket.

Statment My mind is on cricket and nothing else: Robinson "Everyone knows I had a lot going on," Robinson said. "I've got a lot of clarity now on that situation. My mind is on cricket and nothing else. I've got the love for the game back I would say," he added. "I fell out of love with it and it took me a while to get back to where I wanted to be. I just feel refreshed now, like I've got another chapter to give, and hopefully to England."