International Tennis Hall of Fame welcomes Roger Federer: Details here 

During his speech, Federer couldn't hold back his tears as he reflected on his career.

He emphasized that his journey in the sport was fueled by love and passion, not fame.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," Federer said at the ceremony.

"They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal. My goal was to spend my life doing something I love... with people who love it as much as I do."