International Tennis Hall of Fame welcomes Roger Federer: Details here
What's the story
Tennis legend Roger Federer has been inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday in Newport, with Federer's wife Mirka introducing him on stage. An emotional Federer expressed his gratitude for the honor, calling it one of the greatest moments of his life and career. Federer had retired in 2022 as one of the all-time greats.
Career reflection
'On of the greatest honors of my life'
During his speech, Federer couldn't hold back his tears as he reflected on his career.
He emphasized that his journey in the sport was fueled by love and passion, not fame.
"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," Federer said at the ceremony.
"They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal. My goal was to spend my life doing something I love... with people who love it as much as I do."
Enduring connection
'I'm still writing my love letter to tennis'
Federer, who hung up his racquet in September 2022 at the Laver Cup, was inducted alongside journalist and broadcaster Mary Carillo.
Despite his retirement from professional play, Federer said he still has a strong bond with the sport.
He called tennis the focal point of everything important in his life: "I'm still writing my love letter to tennis... So this is not a goodbye."
Career achievements
Federer's impact on the sport
Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 ATP Tour titles, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. His achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport.
"I think when you retire... there was a lot of talk also about maybe my personality and what I brought to the game overall when I wasn't on court," Federer said, reflecting on his impact beyond just victories.
International acclaim
Global ambassador for tennis
Federer has not only been a dominant force on the tennis court but also a global ambassador for the sport. His matches have drawn huge crowds.
"For me, if I look back, that's kind of what I'm very happy about, that I went through 25 years on tour, and actually felt like I made a lot of friends and a lot of people miss me," Federer said about his international appeal.
Impact
Federer's legacy
Despite his numerous accolades, Federer's brilliance can never be defined by numbers alone.
One of only three men to have claimed 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer remains profound primarily because of his unmatched craft.
His impeccable one-handed backhand, effortless movement, and elegance made even the trickiest points look endearing. Federer was once deemed invincible on grass.