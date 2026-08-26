Roger Federer shines on US Open return: All we know
What's the story
Roger Federer made a stunning return to the US Open, winning two exhibition matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. The event, titled "An Icon Returns to New York," drew a huge crowd of fans who were eager to see the 45-year-old Swiss maestro take on Andy Roddick in a prime-time exhibition. Federer won both his singles match against Roddick and teamed up with John McEnroe for a doubles victory over Roddick and Andre Agassi.
Emotional return
Great to be back in New York: Federer
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the US Open for the first time since 2019.
He had won five consecutive US Open men's singles titles from 2004 to 2008, equaling Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors for the most in the Open era.
"It's great to be back in New York," Federer said. "I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here and the city."
First match
First experience at Centre Court
Federer recalled his first experience at Centre Court, which was against Andre Agassi in 2001.
He lost the match, but it didn't deter his love for the city and the court.
"He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4," Federer said. "I had no shot. I was like, 'Okay, not so easy, not so fast.'"
Respect and friendship
Roddick credits his return to the tournament to Federer
Roddick, who won the US Open in 2003, credited his return to the tournament to Federer and the fans.
"It comes down to Roger," Roddick said. "Obviously we played a bunch, and he beat me a bunch, but we were always able to navigate a friendship through the middle of our careers that's lasted till now and will hopefully last forever."
Do you know?
Federer's lop-sided lead over Roddick
Federer has a 21-3 lead over Roddick in the ATP head-to-head series. Roddick's only wins against the Swiss ace came in 2003, 2008, and 2012. The two clashed in the 2006 US Open final, which Federer won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.