Roger Federer shines on US Open return: All we know

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the US Open for the first time since 2019.

He had won five consecutive US Open men's singles titles from 2004 to 2008, equaling Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors for the most in the Open era.

"It's great to be back in New York," Federer said. "I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here and the city."