Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian with 12,500 T20 runs: Stats

Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian to complete 12,500 runs in T20s. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter accomplished the milestone with his ninth run against Punjab Kings in Match 58 of IPL 2026 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Rohit became just the ninth batter to attain this feat in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats of the star Indian cricketer.

Runs Rohit joins these legends in terms of 12,500 T20 runs As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has now breached 12,500 runs in 470 T20s (457 innings). In a stellar career, the 39-year-old has smoked eight tons and 84 fifties. Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,284), Jos Buttler (14,200), Virat Kohli (14,027), Shoaib Malik (13,571), and James Vince (13,128) are ahead of Rohit in terms of runs in the format.

IPL journey Second-most runs in IPL Over 7,300 of Rohit's T20 runs have come in the IPL. He is presently the second-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league, only behind his compatriot Kohli (9,145). Rohit has featured in 279 IPL matches, averaging over 30. The tally includes two tons and 49 half-centuries. Besides winning an IPL title with Deccan Chargers, Rohit has led MI to five honors.

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